Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri
Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri credits ISL for helping Indian football

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:01 IST

Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri has praised the Indian Super League (ISL) for improving the state of football in the country. The tournament provided youngsters an opportunity to share the locker room with modern greats, he said.
"A lot of good changes (in the last five years). Just the way they (players) think about football has changed. Sandesh Jhingan is much more aware than any player that you can think about 10-15 years ago. He is much more knowledgeable, he is much more a machine, much more equipped to do well. Has ISL helped? Definitely," Goal.com quoted Chhetri as saying.
"I told this to Sandesh (Jhingan) when we played against UAE, Bahrain, and Thailand, with due respect to these three teams, he didn't face a (Ferran) Corominas, Miku, Dimas (Delgado), (Manuel) Lanzarote or a (Bartholomew) Ogbeche. These are good top players, I'm not saying they are world class, but they are top players," he added.
The 34-year-old Chhetri advocated the need for playing more games to improving the mindset of young footballers in the country, saying he hopes that the country has one league where all players will be able to play 50 matches.
Chhetri said reserve days can be organised where all those players who did not feature on the regular match day, can play football.
"A small thing we can do is when a lot of young players don't get a chance in the ISL, we can have a reserve match. For example, if Chennaiyin plays Bengaluru FC and Jerry, (Anirudh) Thapa, Nishu (Kumar), Gursimrat did not get a chance to play, the day after, there should be a reserve game. It is easier because anyways they are travelling with 23 players, let them travel with 30 players.," Chhetri said.
The state of Indian football is going through a turmoil currently as ISL and I-League are locking horns to see who gets the status of top-tier in the country. Chhetri opined that pointing fingers won't help anybody as each and every person wants football to grow in India.
"There are people who are involved and are doing their best is what I think and more importantly, it is what I want to believe. Now, I have understood that you just have to take care of your own job and trust people. Pointing fingers has never ever helped anyone. We all want Indian football to go up. We all have to back each other," Chhetri said.
"Of course you are going to criticise each other and ask questions, but eventually, we should trust each other that yes we all are in this together. Criticising and giving hope, losing hope doesn't help. Egos are never nice. I have been a victim of it a lot of times in my career. Whenever I have used it, I have failed. Ego is only fine when it is working for your motivation," he added.
India is currently playing the InterContinental Cup and the side suffered a 2-4 loss in their first match against Tajikistan.
The Blue Tigers next take on North Korea in the tournament today. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:00 IST

CWC'19 Final: Lord's to be 'no-fly zone' for England-New Zealand clash

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): As England and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, the Lord's Cricket Ground has been declared as a 'no fly zone' for both the match day (July 14) and reserve day (July 15).

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:45 IST

33-member core probables announced for Indian Women's national...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced 33 core probable players for the upcoming Women national coaching camp, beginning from July 15 in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:20 IST

Jimmy Neesham urges Indian fans to re-sell their tickets via...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Saturday urged the Indian fans to re-sell their tickets for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final via the official platform.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:19 IST

India needs a batsman like Ajinkya Rahane at number four: Former...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Sanjay Jagdale on Saturday said that in his opinion Ajinkya Rahane should have been the number four batsman in the team's World Cup squad as he brings solidarity to the lineup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:02 IST

Kiren Rijiju assures help to Mangaluru powerlifter Deepthika Puthran

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Deepthika Puthran, a powerlifter and fisherman's daughter, was assured of help by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju after she tweeted to him after being selected to participate in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Canada in September this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:38 IST

This 93-year-old man teaches, practices wrestling in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): It is said that age is just a number, and this Madurai native is proof!

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 01:14 IST

Wimbledon: Federer thrashes Nadal, storms into finals

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Roger Federer defeated Spaniard Rafael Nadal 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final to advance to the finals of the ongoing Wimbledon Championship on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:17 IST

I fully trust skipper Eoin Morgan's decisions: England cricketer...

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup final against New Zealand, England's Adil Rashid eulogised skipper Eoin Morgan stating that he has full trust in the decision that Morgan makes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Zidane leaves Real Madrid's training camp citing personal reasons

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday announced that their manager Zinedine Zidane has left the pre-season training camp in Montreal because of personal reasons.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Chhetri wants team to get in sync with Igor Stimac's approach

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian senior national team's Sunil Chhetri has said the team is going to back coach Igor Stimac in all his plans because the more they are in sync with the former Croatia boss, the better it is for them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:53 IST

You are the most honest man I know: Kohli supports AB de Villiers

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Soon after former South Africa batsman Ab de Villiers cleared the air regarding recent controversy, India skipper Virat Kohli lent support to his Indian Premier League team-mate calling him as the most honest and committed person he knows.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:37 IST

Atletico Madrid express dissent over Griezmann's Barca move, to...

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Soon after France's Antoine Griezmann made a move to Barcelona, his previous club Atletico de Madrid released a statement saying that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause.

Read More
iocl