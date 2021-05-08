Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC arrive in Maldives for AFC Cup playoff

Male [Maldives], May 8 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC arrived in the Maldives on Friday ahead of their 2021 AFC Cup Playoff clash on May 11.

The Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC will face Eagles FC on Tuesday.

"UPDATE: Bengaluru FC players and staff have landed safely in Male, Maldives, ahead of their 2021 AFC Cup Playoff clash on May 11," Bengaluru FC tweeted.



Bengaluru FC had thrashed Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC 5-0 in their AFC Cup preliminary round 2 encounter in April. The Blues will lock horns with Eagles as Bangladesh's Abahani Dhaka Limited had pulled out of the tournament.



The winner of the match will join ISL club ATK Mohun Bagan Maziya (Maldives) and Basundhara Kings (Bangladesh) in Group D.

Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan both recently featured in the seventh season of ISL. While the Blues finished at the seventh spot, Mohun Bagan secured the second position.

As many as 115 games were played in the seventh season of the ISL among the 11 teams. During the season, a total of 298 goals were scored.

Keeping in the mind the safety of everyone involved, 18 bio-bubbles were created across 14 hotels. The number of people tested by RT-PCR was 1635. The total number of tests done during the season is approximately 70,000.

Mumbai City FC won the title after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final in March. (ANI)

