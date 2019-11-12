Sunil Chhetri reveals three things India need ahead of World Cup qualifiers

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has said that good sleep, proper diet and recovery are the three things his team needs ahead of their upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

"A good sleep, proper diet and recovery are very important to stay in the right shape before we face Afghanistan on 14th. The rest in Dubai will help all shrug off the fatigue," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Chhetri as saying.

India is scheduled to play two qualifiers, one match each against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 respectively.

The team will leave for Dubai tonight and will also have a training session the next day morning before they fly to Dushanbe.

Coach Igor Stimac said everyone in AIFF is putting his best effort to get the best result possible in the qualifiers.

"We wanted to fasten the recovery process. The morning session in Dubai will also help us in a way or two before reaching Dushanbe. Everyone in AIFF is putting their best effort together to churn out the best result possible," said Stimac.

Even Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is of the opinion that stopover in Dubai will 'significantly facilitate' the recovery process.

"The stopover in Dubai will significantly facilitate the recovery process before we reach Dushanbe. I am looking forward to the morning session in Dubai. We have to go straight into the business to churn out positive results in the two matches," he said. (ANI)

