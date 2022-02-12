Sunil Chhetri surpasses Bartholomew Ogbeche to become all-time top scorer in ISL

Bambolim (Goa) [India], February 12 (ANI): Sunil Chhetri surpassed Bartholomew Ogbeche to become the highest goal scorer in the history of the Indian Super League, after his strike against Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Friday evening.

Chhetri's landmark goal came from a Udanta Singh pass from the right flank which found Chhetri inside the box, with the latter slotting it past goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani with ease in the 87th minute of the game.

However, Chhetri's historic goal went in vain as Hyderabad FC edged past Bengaluru FC 2-1 to consolidate their lead at the top of the table in the ISL.



With the goal against HFC, Chhetri became the first individual to bag 50 goals in the competition. Hyderabad's Ogbeche has 49 goals against his name.

Chhetri made his ISL debut for Mumbai City FC back in 2015 and was an instant hit, as he netted seven goals to become the highest Indian goalscorer in that season. Following a not-so memorable season for him with the Islanders, he permanently moved to Bengaluru FC ahead of the ISL 2017-18.

It started a remarkable phase for the striker, as he scored 14 goals and guided the Blues to the final of the ISL in their maiden season itself.

The prolific scorer led Bengaluru FC to their maiden ISL title the following season, with nine strikes along the way. Chhetri made it a habit to score for Bengaluru FC, as he came up with an identical record in the ISL 2018-19 to steer his side to yet another top-four finish and make a cut to the AFC Cup qualifying round.

The veteran has been a pivotal figure in Bengaluru FC's rise, ever since the team made its professional debut in the I-League, back in the 2013-14 season. (ANI)

