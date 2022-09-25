Super League: Mumbai Marines FC slump to 1-0 defeat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Mumbai Marines Football Club suffered their first loss of the Super League as they went down 1-0 against Mumbai Ultras in a scintillating derby.

The Mumbai Derby lived up to its expectations as both sides were in it to win it. Although 0-0 for the entirety of 90 minutes both sides played well to remain in the match.

Abbu Baker Khan and Advait Kulkarni headed the attack for Mumbai Marines FC for most of the game. Super substitute from the last match Yash Kamble and Pranit Kadam spearheaded the attack for the last 20 minutes.



Both the team's defences stood tall against their attacks. Having endured a challenging game when everyone thought the match was heading for a 0-0 draw, the winning goal came in the second minute of stoppage time.

Mumbai Marines FC had committed men forward in search of the winner when Mumbai Ultras FC caught them on the counter. A string of three to four passes found Saurabh Nikam who made no mistake slotting it past the keeper.

There was very little time for Mumbai Marines FC to make a comeback in the match after conceding in the second minute of stoppage time. Mumbai Ultras ran away with a 1-0 win.

Mumbai Marines FC suffered their first defeat of the Super League and now have one win and one loss from their two matches played so far. They now face Veniza Virar FC in the third match on 3rd October 2022 at Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra. (ANI)

