Sweden coach hails AIFF's commitment towards women's football

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Sweden U17 women's team coach Par Lagerstrom has hailed the efforts being put in by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the advancement of the women's game.

"The Indian federation is putting a lot of resources into girls' and women's football. They are trying to change the culture and give 500 million girls a potential chance to turn professionals," AIFF quoted Lagerstrom as saying.

"Football can change lives and if we can be a small part of that, I'm really happy," he added.

On Friday, the opening match of the tournament saw India go down 0-3 to Sweden, who scored twice in the first half and once in the second half.

"They were really well-organized in defense. We have some really fast players like Monica (Bah) - she's one of the fastest players in Sweden and strong too," he said.

"Both the Indian defenders read her play well and matched her speed. In defense, you need to be organized and play together, which they did. I was really impressed by that," he added.

Sweden will cross swords with Thailand in the next match of the showpiece event on December 15.

India will lock horns with Thailand in the final match of the group stage on December 17. (ANI)

