Takumi Minamino will join Liverpool next year, club confirms

Liverpool [UK], Dec 19 (ANI): Takumi Minamino will join Liverpool on January 1 next year as the club reached an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg, the Reds confirmed on Thursday.

Minamino said it has been a dream for him to become a Liverpool player and playing in Premier League was one of his targets.

"It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I'm so excited that the moment has come true," the club's official website quoted Minamino as saying.

"To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League," he added.

Liverpool currently top the Premier League points table with 49 points, 10 points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

