Tanguy Ndombele needs time to adapt, says Mauricio Pochettino

Leeds [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that they cannot expect too much from their new addition Tanguy Ndombele as he needs time to adapt to a new culture and habits.

"For him it's difficult. We cannot expect too much. We need to accept he needs time to adapt to first a new culture, a new country, new habits. Of course it's only him who arrived to the club and that makes it more difficult. When a few players are new they can help each other but it's only him," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.

Pochettino said although Ndombele is open to improving, they will have to wait to see the best version of him.

"We need to give him time but I am happy in the way he is adapting. He is open to improving and learning but needs time to [until we] see the best version of him," he said.

Pochettino also hinted that they may sign more players as he said: "I am happy with my squad. In every season we are always open to improve the squad and to try to find the right players to be stronger and better and there are still four days. We'll see what happens in the next few days." (ANI)

