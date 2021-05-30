Team has shown full commitment on the training ground, says coach Stimac

Doha [Qatar], May 29 (ANI): As the Blue Tigers prepare in Doha for their forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers, head coach Igor Stimac stressed on the health parameters which are defining international football during the course of the pandemic.

The upcoming games are slated to take place from June 3 onwards. India is scheduled to play Asian Champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha.

"These are difficult times, and there are a number of safety regulations that have been put in place, which we are working around," Stimac said in an AIFF release.

"I would like to extend a big thank you to the Qatari Government for allowing us to train in Doha under such circumstances, and the Qatar FA for hosting us in such difficult times. Qatar are the future hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and we are aware that they have some great facilities here for the football teams," he added.



Stimac pointed out that the current situation all around is acting as a source of motivation for his boys to perform well on the pitch.

"We do not have to do anything extra to motivate them. They are all very good professionals and I don't have any problem in lifting their spirits," he opined.

"They are well aware of the situation and have shown full commitment on the training ground. I can assure you that they will do everything possible to do well on the pitch," said Stimac.

The coach further said it is the right opportunity for the squad to bring back the smile on the faces of fans in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They are very much aware of what's happening in India. So many families are suffering right now. We have a chance to make the people of India happy with our performance. We need to take this opportunity and bring back a few smiles on the people's faces," Stimac concluded. (ANI)

