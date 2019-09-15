Team is prepared, aim to qualify from group, says U16 coach Bibiano Fernandes

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Ahead of the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers, Indian head coach Bibiano Fernandes said on Sunday that the team is fully prepared and will aim to qualify from group B.

"We are happy with how the team's preparations have gone and we head to the AFC Championship with confidence and a positive mindset. The target is to qualify from the group. As a team, we are mentally ready for the challenge," All India Football Federation quoted Fernandes as saying.

India have been pitted in Group B, alongside hosts Uzbekistan, Bahrain, and Turkmenistan in the AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers which will kick-off in Tashkent from September 18.

"The Italy trip happened during the early days of our camp. Although it helped to establish the system we wanted to play, the team has undergone a lot of changes since then," Bibiano said.

The India U16 team has managed to surpass their senior counterparts, winning 11 matches on the trot -- the last of which was a memorable 6-3 triumph over Turkish giants Fenerbahce SK.

"Over the course with what have been a really good camp, these players have been able to adapt to the system. We have gone from strength to strength," Bibiano said.

"We have been telling the boys a very simple mantra - to win games, you need to score goals - and the boys have been doing it well. Hopefully, they can continue the good work," he added. (ANI)





