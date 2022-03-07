Team spirit helped us fight till the end, says FC Goa Coach Derrick Pereira

Bambolim (Goa) [India], March 7 (ANI): FC Goa proved that they still had plenty of fighting spirit left in them when they came from behind and eventually drew 4-4 against Kerala Blasters in their final league game of the season on Sunday.

While Derrick Pereira and his boys could not make it to the playoffs this time, they still ended the season in a positive tone, showing glimpses of what the team can really do on a good day.

Pereira also expressed satisfaction with the Gaurs' performance, after the final whistle. "I wanted to end on a good note. I think in the first half, we started well but we gave away soft goals as usual. In the second half, we went in and put in good efforts, dominated the match, created some very good chances and scored some very good goals. If we had gotten the three points, I would have said that the second half was the best, " said Derrick Pereira.



While Sunday was largely a good day for the Men in Orange, they had very few such days this season. Injuries to key players, a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and the sudden exit of their then-head coach Juan Ferrando among other things played spoilsport to the club's plans. One thing that stood out through all this, was their team spirit.

"I think we built a good team, a strong unit. Despite the many issues we had, I think our team spirit helped us fight till the end. They did well - whoever got the opportunity to play. They knew their roles and they took their responsibilities seriously," Pereira said, before lauding the team's young stars too.

With just 19 points from 20 matches, FC Goa wrapped up their ISL 2021-22 campaign in ninth place. This was also only the second time in their history when they failed to make it to the playoffs, which is why they will be hoping for an improved showing in the upcoming campaign. (ANI)

