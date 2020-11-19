Ter Stegen hopes Messi continues with Barcelona

Barcelona [Spain], November 19 (ANI): Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen hopes that star player Lionel Messi will stay at Camp Nou following a protracted public fight over his future leading into the 2020-21 season.

Messi's relationship with the upper echelons of Barcelona's club structure has spilled over in recent months, on the back of a 2019-20 campaign that saw the Blaugrana fail to win a trophy.

According to the goalkeeper, the Argentine striker adds an advantage to the side with his ability to score from every position.



"It's always an advantage to have Messi on the team because he can score goals out of nowhere - that's what makes him so special," the 28-year-old stated in an interview with BarcaTV.

"I hope he continues here and can be happy. You have to give him the opportunity to be above things because he's an extremely important part of our game," he added.

Ter Stegen also offered praise for defensive partner Gerard Pique, who has served as a stalwart centre-back in front of the shot-stopper since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach.

"He has a special personality and is very funny. He understands my humour, which not many people do. We often talk to each other and always try to be the best for each other to give to others," the goalkeeper said. (ANI)

