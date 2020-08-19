Ter Stegen sidelined for more than two months after undergoing successful knee surgery

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 18 (ANI): Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will stay out of action for two and a half months after the goalkeeper underwent successful knee surgery.

"The Intervention was realized successfully and the expected time of recovery will be approximately 2.5 months," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The German goalkeeper played a total of 46 games this season; 36 in the league, eight in the Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey. Furthermore, he kept a total of 15 clean sheets.

Earlier, the La Liga side had confirmed that Ter Stegen will undergo knee surgery.

"Based upon the exchange with the medical team the first team player Marc ter Stegen will do a voluntary medical intervention tomorrow on his right patellar tendon conducted by the expert Dr Ramon Cugat," the club's statement had read.

"It is a proactive measure which is now done in order to prevent and prepare for the future since the player had some irritations on the tendon earlier in the season," it had added.

Informing his fans about the surgery, Ter Stegen had said that it was a proactive intervention in order to prepare for the future.

"I will undergo an Intervention for my knee-tendon. The medical experts and I discussed to do this 'Clean-up' as there were some irritations earlier this season. It's a proactive intervention in order to prevent and prepare for the future. I will need some weeks to recover and to return to 100%. I'm calm and positive about the situation, I will come back soon. Once again, thanks for all the support I've been receiving. I appreciate it a lot," Ter Stegen had said in an Instagram post. (ANI)

