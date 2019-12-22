Thank you to players for following me: Guardiola lauds Manchester City

Leeds [UK], Dec 22 (ANI): After registering a 3-1 win over Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League, Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola has thanked his side for following his footsteps and termed the performance as 'incredible'.

Leicester had scored the first goal in the match as Jamie Vardy netted the ball into the goalpost in the 22nd minute, but Manchester City was able to come back as Riyad Mahrez, Illkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus scored for the side.

"We made an incredible performance with the ball and without the ball Having Vardy there is always dangerous, but we were always at a high, high level. Thank you so much to the players for following me. We try and convince the players this is the team we want to be," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

With this win, Manchester City is now just one point behind Leicester in the Premier League. The City is currently at the third spot with 38 points while Leicester is on the second position.

"Against a team like Leicester we scored three goals and we could have scored more. That means a lot for the quality and mentality," Guardiola said.

Manchester City will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday, December 26.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the side will face Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League. (ANI)

