The best player I played with is Steven Gerrard: Fernando Torres

Leeds [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): Former Spanish footballer Fernando Torres on Sunday named former England skipper Steven Gerrard as the best player he played along with in his career. Torres played alongside Gerrard for three and a half years during their stint at Liverpool.

"I always say the best player I played with is Steven Gerrard. I found he was the player who completed my game. I think my level got into a different dimension when I was on the pitch with him," Goal.com quoted Torres as saying.

"It was an amazing three-and-a-half years playing alongside Steven and I would love to go back to those days - even for one minute," he added.

Torres scored 81 goals in 142 matches for Liverpool and he helped Liverpool to finish at the second place in the Premier League in 2008/09.

The Spaniard left Liverpool in 2011 and he went on to join Chelsea, but he failed to perform to his ability during his stint at Chelsea.

The 35-year-old Torres announced his retirement from football last week and ended his 18-year long career.

"I have a high demand for myself. I've always wanted to be honest and to perform at the level I think I should and I think the time I will not be able to perform at the level I ask for myself is not far away, and I don't want to arrive at the time that I am going on the pitch and I'm not enjoying it," Torres said.

Torres is currently playing for a club of Japan and he will play his last game against Spanish team-mates Andres Iniesta and David Villa.

"To say goodbye to football next to my dear friend Iniesta is something I could never imagine, and Japan is going to make it possible," Torres said.

"Also there will be my friend David Villa, with who I probably share the best moments in Spanish football history," he added.

Torres will represent Japanese side Sagan Tosu in his final game to take on Vissel Kobe on August 22. (ANI)

