The goal is to reach Champions League: Carlo Ancelotti

London [UK], Dec 22 (ANI): After being appointed as the manager of Everton, Carlo Ancelotti on Sunday said that he wants his side to be competitive and aims to book the place in Champion League or Europa League.

"Ambition is for us to try to win and be competitive. The goal is there to reach the Champions League or Europa League," the club's official website quoted Ancelotti as saying.

Carlo said that reaching the Champions League or Europe League is not going to be easy and will require a team effort.

"It takes time. It's not going to happen straight away but, working together, that is our goal," he said.

The 60-year-old manager has signed a four-and-a-year-half year deal with Everton and it will run until the end of 2023/24 season.

Ancelotti is one of the most respected managers in global football as he has managed to win 20 trophies including league titles in four different countries and the Champions League three times.

He managed Napoli from May 2018 until December this year. Ancelotti also finished the Serie A as runners-up to Juventus in his one full season.

During his playing days, he won two European Cups and two Serie A titles with Milan.

Everton is currently placed at the 15th position in the Premier League standings with 19 points from 18 matches. (ANI)

