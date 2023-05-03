"The team is back to its best," Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's victory against Chelsea

London [United Kingdom], May 3 (ANI): Mikel Arteta's Arsenal registered a dominant 3-1 victory in the North London derby on Wednesday and Arsenal once again showcased their calibre and potential as a team.

Arteta had a different approach to the game and his players responded accordingly. Unlike previous occasions, the Gunners held on to their two-goal advantage and built on it. Their energy and quality on the ball after taking the two-goal advantage were different. Rather than removing the pressure off the opponents, they maintained it.

"We wanted to have a very different approach to the game, and we did it right from the beginning. The team is back to its best. There was a lot of energy, determination, quality, and movement, and we were really going for it. We connected with our crowd straight away, we scored two magnificent goals, got control of the game and fully deserved to win," Mikel Arteta said post-match as quoted by www.arsenal.com.



"We wanted to prove we had that fire in the belly. I could see that in the last few days, and we prepared the game well. Mentally we arrived in the right mood and with the right level of energy. Everything went for us as well, which is important.

"We've had a couple of difficult weeks with very different games with a lot of emotions involved. Today we're back to the top of the league - let's see what happens," Arteta added.

After finding their way back to winning ways Arteta's Arsenal will face a tough challenge as they will travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. (ANI)

