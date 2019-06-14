Brazil striker Neymar Jr
Brazil striker Neymar Jr

The truth will appear sooner or later: Neymar on rape allegations

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Leeds [UK], Jun 14 (ANI): Brazilian striker Neymar Jr has issued a statement regarding rape allegations against him and said that the truth will appear sooner or later.
"I will be brief. I just want to thank the support and care from all those had sent me messages," Goal.com quoted Neymar as saying.
"And to say that I am calm. The truth will appear, soon or later. The only wish I have right now is that this case ends as fast as possible," he added.
Neymar testified for five hours on Thursday regarding the rape case against him.
Earlier, Najila Trindade had accused Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel and she described the whole incident as "an assault together with rape".
Before Neymar issued his statement, prosecutors also issued their statement over the rape case against Neymar.
"He answered all the questions. From now on, the commissioner Juliana Bussacos will take other actions needed to conclude the investigation," Goal.com reported.
"As the inquiry is confidential, we cannot say anything about these actions. He answered all the questions in a satisfactory way. He denied the crime."
The 27-year-old was expected to lead Brazil in the Copa America, but he sustained an ankle injury which has ruled him out of the upcoming tournament.
Brazil takes on Bolivia in the Copa America opener on June 14. (ANI)

iocl