Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
There are lot of games to go: Pep Guardiola after 2-0 defeat against Wolves

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:03 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Despite facing a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves on Sunday, defending Premier League champions Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that 'there are a lot of games to go' in the tournament.
"Come on guys, there are a lot of games to go. We lost to a good team, who were really organised, so strong in the air and so fast in the counter-attack," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.
Despite the defeat, Guardiola backed his players , saying they possessed excellent skills and showcased a spirited performance.
"I know these guys . Still, they are incredibly involved and can do it. What happened, happened. Most of the teams who won [the Premier League] in the past, the year after, don't win," Guardiola said.
"Today, we were not at our usual level. The previous games were good, but the distance is big. I know that. Liverpool is not dropping points. But we are in October; there is still a lot of games and competitions," he added.
On the other hand, Adama Traore scored a brace for Wolves which handed three points to his side. His both goals came in the second half of the encounter.
"They were quite good. They suffered because we lost the position in front of them. No central defenders can defend the kind of balls we lose there. They were good," Guardiola said.
Manchester City sits in the second position with 16 points, eights less than Liverpool, in eight matches. While Wolves are at 11th spot with 10 points in eight matches.
City will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 19 whereas Wolves will play against Southampton at Molineux Stadium on the same day. (ANI)

