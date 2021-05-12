There is no fracture, hopefully Maguire will be ready for Europa League final, says Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], May 12 (ANI): Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is down with an injured ankle, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that there is no fracture. The England international is now racing time to be fit for United's Europa League final date against Villarreal on May 26.



"He's obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture. [There's] Ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final," Solskjaer revealed to MUTV's Stewart Gardner in his pre-match interview.



Manchester United lost to Leicester City and that saw Manchester City officially crowned Premier League champions. While congratulating City on their achievement, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his boys for doing well in a season that was one of the toughest due to the coronavirus pandemic.





"You know if you want to take up the challenge with them (City), of course we have to strengthen our squad. Congratulations to them, they have had a fantastic season. I'm very pleased with my boys because they have made it into the last 10 days of the season with a Man City team ahead of us, lauded as the best in Europe. So we have done well. But we want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to have a stronger squad," he told club media and BT Sport as reported by manutd.com.



Solskjaer said the team is looking to go one step further and come back strong. He said it is no mean feat to push City and stay in the hunt for the title going into the home stretch of the league.



"That's what we want, we want to push them, we want to go one step further. I don't think it's a shame when you look at their team, you don't have to be embarrassed. They've had a great season -- you've got to be big enough to say congratulations and they're worthy champions -- they have played really well this year. We pushed them until the last 10-12 days and that's quite an achievement after losing three of the first six games.



"The way we had to start, there's so many circumstances that made this a difficult season. You can't win the league in the first eight but can you lose the chance to win the league in the first eight and, when you lose half of your first six games, it's going to be difficult," he said. (ANI)

