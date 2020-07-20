There's still work to be done: Stefan de Vrij after draw against Roma

Rome [Italy], July 20 (ANI): Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij said "there is still work to be done" after his side was restricted to a draw by Roma.

"We could have done more in possession, maybe we forced things every now and then and that's where their goals came from, by catching us out of position after we lost possession in the middle. Unfortunately, they really took advantage of that tonight. There's still work to be done," the club's official website quoted De Vrij as saying.

Inter Milan witnessed a 2-2 draw against Roma on Monday in the ongoing Serie A. De Vrij scored the opening goal of the match. However, Leonardo Spinazzola scored an equaliser after which Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed Roma a lead in the match.

Romelu Lukaku then converted a penalty in the 88th minute that saved Inter Milan from the defeat and the match ended on a draw.

"Today we took the lead and then managed to level things up at the end: we showed character. We've still got a long way to go in a lot of respects and that's what we'll look to do," De Vrij said. (ANI)

