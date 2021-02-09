They don't get beaten one-v-one: Maguire praises Shaw and Wan-Bissaka

Manchester [UK], February 9 (ANI): Manchester United's Harry Maguire praised his teammates Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka saying that they "don't get beaten one-v-one".

"Obviously Luke and Aaron have been excellent of late. They've really picked up their attacking game and started to fly forward and create chances which are really important for the team," the club's official website quoted Maguire as saying.

"We know how big an influence full-backs in the modern day have on the attacking side of the game, as well as the defensive side. First and foremost they're defenders for us and I've got to say they've been brilliant on that side of things. They don't get beaten one-v-one which is really important, they're stopping crosses and they've been defending the back post really well," he added.



Manchester United are currently placed in the second spot on the Premier League standings with 45 points, five points behind the table-toppers Manchester City. In the previous game, Manchester United were held to a 3-3 draw by Everton but before that, the club had secured a sumptuous 9-0 win over Southampton.

Maguire said he wants Shaw and Wan-Bissaka to keep up their this form.

"As a back four we're working hard together. I have big demands on my full-backs, I expect them to fly forward but I also expect them to fly back as well. Luke has been great and Aaron was great at Arsenal last weekend and it's really important that they keep up this form to help the team," he said.

Manchester United will next take on West Ham in the FA Cup on Tuesday. (ANI)

