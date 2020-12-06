They set me up with this goal: Mbappe credits teammates for his 'incredible achievement'

Montpellier [France], December 6 (ANI): After scoring his 100th goal for Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe said he is "very happy" and credited his teammates for setting him up with the goal.

Mbappe achieved the feat during PSG's 3-1 win over Montpellier in the Ligue 1 clash here on Sunday.

"My 100th goal? It's true that it's an incredible achievement, I have been thinking about it for the last couple of matches and that might be why I haven't scored, because I have overthought things. But I tried to focus on the team, to help my teammates as much as possible and they paid me back, because they set me up with this goal. I am very happy!" the club's official website quoted Mbappe as saying.



During the match, Colin Dagba scored the opening goal of the match, handing PSG a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Stephy Mavididi scored an equalizer in the 41st minute as the first half ended at 1-1.

Moise Kean found the net in the 77th minute before Mbappe netted a goal in the 90+1st minute as PSG sealed a comfortable win.

Reflecting on the match, Mbappe said his side produced a 'solid performance' and it was an 'important win'.

"It was important to win, because we had a couple of poor performances in the league and we saw that the teams behind us were coming back. So we needed to win without fail. We put in a solid performance against a good team and we are proud to leave here with the three points. When I came on, the match was fast-paced, it was cold and so I needed to make sure that I warmed up well. But when I came on, I also extended the lead after a pass from Layvin, so we leave here with a big smile," he said.

PSG sit on the top of the Ligue 1 table with 28 points from 13 games. The club will now take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

