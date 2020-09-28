Thiago, Alisson to face fitness tests ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool [UK], September 27 (ANI): Liverpool pair Thiago Alcantara and Alisson to face fitness tests ahead of the club's Premier League encounter with Arsenal.

Neither of the pair trained on Friday and face a race against time to be fit to face the Gunners, though it is not clear what the issue is with either player currently, Goal.com reported.

Thiago, who arrived from Bayern Munich earlier in September, was expected to make his first start for the club in the encounter after impressing on debut off the bench against Chelsea in a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.



Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson will all definitely miss the match. There is, however, some positive news on the injury front for manager Jurgen Klopp, who will be able to welcome back versatile defensive presence Joe Gomez after he missed out against the Blues.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been given a boost that left-back Kieran Tierney has returned to full training ahead of the match after missing out due to an injury sustained in the warm-up to their 2-1 victory over West Ham, which also caused him to miss the Carabao Cup third-round victory over Leicester last week.

Liverpool will host Arsenal at Anfield on Tuesday, September 29. (ANI)

