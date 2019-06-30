Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar

Thiago Silva wants Neymar to stay in PSG

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:34 IST

Leeds [UK], June 30 (ANI): As the rumours regarding Neymar departing from Paris Saint-Germain are proliferating, his team-mate Thiago Silva said that he wants the 27-year-old to stay.
"The moment is not conducive to that. We're in another competition. Of course, the will is huge for Ney to remain, but for him to be happy," Goal.com quoted Silva as saying.
Brazil international Silva is currently playing in the ongoing Copa America and his side have secured semi-final spot after they defeated Paraguay in penalty shootouts.
Neymar was ruled out from the tournament after he faced an ankle injury during Brazil's friendly match against Qatar on June 6.
Moreover, Dani Alves confirmed that he will be leaving the club. Silva called Alves a 'great champions and friend'.
"Dani made a statement, he's out, we lost a great champion and friend. Unfortunately, due to injury he was out of the [2018] World Cup, but always a very positive guy. I hope he's happy where he goes," he said.
Brazil will now face Argentina on July 3 in the Copa America semi-finals. (ANI)

