This competition has something special, says Man City captain Gundogan ahead of UCL clash

Munich [Germany], April 19 (ANI): Manchester City will walk into the Allianz Arena with a three-goal advantage. But, considering City's past record in the UCL it won't be an easy game for them.

They already bottled a lead last year against Real Madrid in the semi-final of last year's Champions League. UCL has witnessed some of the best turnarounds in the second leg and Manchester City will be keen to avoid such a situation.

"We know from experience as well and the games we've watched that everything is still possible. This competition has something special," Ilkay Gundogan said in the pre-match conference.

"It's about us not allowing them [Bayern] to get momentum and to get the first goal, as they'll feel there's still a lot to play for. The best way to deal with this is to play our style. Try to be efficient," Gundogan added.

Manchester City will become one of the favourites to lift the title if they edge past FC Bayern Munich. It will bring them one step closer towards their first UCL trophy.



"This is an opportunity to prove ourselves versus one of the best in Europe and we'll try to impose our game. We'll try to do as much as possible... the mindset is to try and win the game," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said in the pre-match conference.



The Blues have been missing one of their biggest stars Phil Foden for the past few weeks. The English winger was spotted recently in the training session ahead of the game.

"He has trained just once but we decided he should travel with us and be on the bench... He won't play 90 minutes but he is a special player who doesn't need a lot of training sessions to be fit. He's important not just for tomorrow, but for the tight schedule we have ahead of us," Pep Guardiola added.

Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday. (ANI)

