This period could be used to work on something special: Solskjaer to Manchester United players

Manchester [UK], Apr 1 (ANI): As the coronavirus pandemic has made all footballers stay at home, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that they can use this period 'to work on something special'.

"Yeah, the players have got individual programmes and they've got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The manager further stated that he is good and is spending time with his family amid the crisis.

"I'm good. The family is good. One of the downsides of football is you don't get too much time with your family and the flipside now is you get loads of time with them. It's been nice to spend some time with them," he said.

Due to the deadly virus, the Premier League has been postponed until at least April 30.


