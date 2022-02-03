This team can beat anyone: SC East Bengal's Mario Rivera after Chennaiyin FC draw

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 3 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera was disappointed following his side's 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday.

Two goals within the first 15 minutes of the game gave Chennaiyin FC the lead early in the match. But a fighting comeback coupled with a late equaliser in the second half ensured that SC East Bengal went away with a point.

"Yes, we were better in the second half. We set a very high pace of play and we created all the chances. It was an amazing second half. We have a good defense, good midfield, and also great strikers. I'm very happy because Hnamte scored because he had a clear chance in the Kolkata derby and missed so, he was a little sad but he is a very nice guy and he wants to improve. I'm very happy that he scored the second goal and also for that and because many people spoke a lot about him and he had the chance to show the quality that he has," said Mario Rivera in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.



The head coach also said the Hira Mondal needs to learn new things in the game but he is a player with good future.

"He is a young player. He needs to learn some things. He needs to be the difference when he plays. Hira Mondal is a very nice guy and he wants to learn. He needs to learn but I think it's on him and he is an interesting player for Indian football. He has a very good future," said the head coach.

"I think that this thing can beat everyone. We deserved to win the last match in the derby. And today we deserved to win clearly and this team can beat everyone and we will try for that. Thank you," he added.

This result takes SC East Bengal up the ISL table to 10th place and Chennaiyin FC goes within a point to Bengaluru FC, who sit 4th in the table. (ANI)

