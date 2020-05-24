Thomas Muller elated after winning 'absolutely crucial Bundesliga match'

Munich [Germany], May 24 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller is elated over club's 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt saying that it was an "absolutely crucial Bundesliga match" for the team.

Sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table, the club now has 61 points, four points ahead of the second-placed club Borussia Dortmund, which also secured a 2-0 victory against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

"It was an absolutely crucial Bundesliga match for us. We wanted to follow suit after Dortmund's victory. Hats off to the team, we displayed a certain doggedness," the club's official website quoted Muller as saying.

"We must push to our limits. We did that quite well. The two goals we conceded don't look so good of course, but taken altogether our performance was pretty good," he added.

Muller, who also netted a goal in the match in the 41st minute, further stated that the team will show an 'extreme amount of passion' when they take on Borussia Dortmund.

"Against Dortmund we'll show we can play with an extreme amount of passion, even without spectators. It's a crucial week for us. We've set out to achieve three victories. We're marching on. Dortmund are marching on. We have reason to look forward to Tuesday. We want the title in Munich, where it belongs," Muller said. (ANI)

