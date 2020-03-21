Three Portsmouth FC players test positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth [UK], Mar 21 (ANI): Portsmouth Football Club on Saturday confirmed that their three players have tested positive for coronavirus.

James Bolton, Andy Cannon, and Sean Raggett are the players who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19.

"Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that three players have tested positive for coronavirus. The second batch of results received by the club last night (March 20) showed that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett all have the virus," the club said in a statement.

Chief executive Mark Catlin urged everyone to follow government guidelines.

"I received the news last night and immediately spoke to Kenny and head physio Bobby Bacic. Kenny and I then spoke to all three players. Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it," Catlin said in a statement.

"All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm - showing mild or no symptoms - and are looking forward to overcoming it as quickly as possible. We once again urge everyone to follow the current government guidelines," he added. (ANI)

