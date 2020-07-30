Throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark sign new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], July 30 (ANI): Premier League champions Liverpool have retained the services of throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark for the 2020-21 season.

Gronnemark, who holds the world record for the longest throw-in ever recorded at 51.33 metres, will continue working with the Reds on a part-time basis during the upcoming season.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "I'm happy and proud to announce that I have signed a new contract with Liverpool FC for the 20/21 season. I'm a freelance throw-in coach, and there is great interest from other clubs at the moment. Looking forward to help more teams with 'The Long, Fast and Clever Throw-in'."



Jurgen Klopp brought Gronnemark to Anfield in 2018 after getting impressed with his work in Danish clubs Midtjylland and Viborg.

Since that he has tasted considerable success with Champions League and Premier League titles secured by a record-setting Liverpool side.

The 2020-21 edition of English top-flight will commence from September 12. (ANI)