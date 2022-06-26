Time on pitch against quality opponents is key for India U-17 Women to improve: Coach Dennerby

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India U-17 Women's National Team head coach Thomas Dennerby believes that giving his side enough time on-pitch against quality opponents is the key for them for their improvement.

The India U-17 girls are currently participating in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament, where they have already faced the likes of Italy and Chile, and are set to take on Mexico in Villesse, Italy, on Sunday, June 26, at 8 pm IST. The match will be streamed live on the Female Football Tournament Facebook page.

"Time is key for us. The more we play at this level where it is more physical than the girls are used to, then we get better as a team. Hopefully, we can take it step by step and start handling these games. But first of all, we need to have a good performance against Mexico," said Dennerby.



The Young Tigresses have faced defeats against superior opponents like Italy and Chile this week, but Dennerby feels such obstacles can be overcome by performing as one unit.

"The girls are fighting and trying to do their best, but if you compare our team with the others, they are a bit more technical than us," he quipped. "They are a bit stronger, a bit quicker, so we need to take care of these games as a team, and not rely on individuals. But hopefully, if we can have a good game together, and have good results."

One of the key areas where the 62-year-old Swede wants to see his team improve is the goalscoring section.

"When we play teams of this level, we need to utilise the goalscoring chances we have. If we do that, we will be in a good position," he stated. "The only thing that we can do is to try and have another good game. We need to have a better game than we had against Chile." (ANI)

