Time to think about life, improve as humans: Lucas Moura

London [UK], Mar 22 (ANI): Tottenham's Lucas Moura has expressed his concerns over the spread of coronavirus, adding that this is a time to 'think about life' and 'improve as humans'.

"This is a time to think about life, to think about everything we can do differently and to improve as humans," the club's official website quoted Moura as saying.

"It is a different moment for everyone, a difficult moment for the world. We need to stay safe, to follow the rules and I'm sure we will pass this moment quickly," he added.

The spread of coronavirus has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe. Premier League has also been postponed until at least April 30.

Moura said although it is a strange situation, everyone needs to stay positive.

"I've never seen a situation like this. It's strange for everyone, different for everyone, but we need to stay positive, follow the rules, stay at home and like I said, I'm sure we will pass this and come back to normal," Moura said. (ANI)

