Tokyo Olympics: Egypt leave out Liverpool star Salah from their squad

Cairo [Egypt], July 3 (ANI): Egypt has left out Liverpool star Mohamed Salah from their squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Egypt head coach Shawky Gharib dropped Salah from his squad after Liverpool declined to release Salah for the Tokyo Olympics, reported Goal.com.

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny will also not play the Tokyo Olympics after not being named in the Egypt squad.



Liverpool was reluctant to release Salah for the Tokyo Games as it is not a part of the Tokyo calendar.

Egypt Football Association president Ahmed Megahed had said last month that Salah would find a way to be at the Olympics, but it seems Liverpool has won the entire situation.

Tokyo Olympics football competition begins on July 22 and it will conclude on August 7. This is just seven days ahead of the scheduled start of the Premier League 2021-22 season.

Salah would have missed Liverpool's entire pre-season schedule if he had been in the Egypt Olympics squad and he could have been a doubt for the Reds' opening three fixtures against Norwich City, Burnley and Chelsea.

Liverpool will likely be without Salah in January for the Africa Cup of Nations. (ANI)

