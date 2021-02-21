Tolisso expected to be out for two-three months due to injury, confirms Flick

Munich [Germany], February 20 (ANI): Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is expected to be out of action for two-three months after he tore a tendon in his left thigh during training this week.

As a result, the midfielder will now miss Bayern Munich's upcoming matches and he is also set to miss France's Euro Cup campaign.

Tolisso had pulled up during a training session while attempting a shot on goal. The 26-year-old played for Bayern 14 times this season in the Bundesliga.



"I'm very sorry for Coco. We expect him to be out for at least three months. I hope the operation went well. We were all shocked; he limped off the pitch and was in tremendous pain," Goal.com quoted Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick as saying.

"In recent games, Coco has again shown his quality, and I'm more than impressed by him. He'll be given all the time he needs and he has our full support," he added.

Bayern Munich is at the top of Bundesliga standings with 49 points from 21 matches.

The club will next take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga later today and then it will return to Champions League action against Lazio. (ANI)

