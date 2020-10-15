Tom Hill signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], October 14 (ANI): Liverpool on Wednesday announced that Tom Hill has extended his stay at the club by signing a new long-term contract.

"Tom Hill has committed his future to Liverpool FC by signing a new long-term contract," the club said in a statement.

The Academy midfielder enjoyed a rapid rise up the ranks last season, from making his U18s debut in August to appearing for the senior team in the Carabao Cup quarter-final by December.



It led to him penning his first professional contract with the club at the start of the year, a deal which was then extended in the summer.

The 18-year-old, who has been at the Academy since the age of six, netted nine goals last season.

An injury in training saw him undergo successful surgery on his knee and the club said he is now following a period of rehabilitation with the medical staff in Kirkby. (ANI)

