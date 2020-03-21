Toni Rudiger waiting for 'things to get better' amid coronavirus pandemic

London [UK], Mar 21 (ANI): Chelsea's Toni Rudiger said he is waiting for 'things to get better' as coronavirus continues to rage globally.

"We have a plan from the club based on our training so there are some things we can do at home and we just follow that plan. Then we have to wait for decisions to be made and for things to get better," the club's official website quoted Rudiger as saying.

"At the moment, it's okay for me. In these type of circumstances, we just have to hope for the best and hope that everyone in the world is not getting affected by the virus," he added.

The COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe and football is not an exception as various tournaments have been suspended. The Premier League has also been suspended until at least April 30 due to the spread of the virus.

Rudiger said he is self-isolating himself and said the situation is a little bit 'scary'.

"Everything is alright. We are still self-isolating, which means staying at home, so that's what I'm doing. This is something new for everyone and it's a little bit scary. I am a very family person but I cannot even see them at the moment. It's not possible to fly because you don't know if you will catch something and bring it home," he said. (ANI)

