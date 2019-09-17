Liverpool skipper Jordon Henderson
Too early to call Liverpool favourties for Champions League, says Jordon Henderson

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:42 IST

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): As Liverpool get ready for their title defence of Champions League, team skipper Jordon Henderson has said that it is too early to term the side as 'favourties for the tournament'.
"I think it is too early to be saying stuff like that. For us, we have started the season really well and we just want to continue that on. We still feel that we can improve and get better. That is what we will try to do against Napoli, we try to give everything and start the campaign off really well," Goal.com quoted Henderson as saying.
The Reds had defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the finals of Champions League 2017/18 season to lift the trophy.
The side is going through an impressive run as they have won their opening five matches in the Premier League and as a result, they are positioned at the top spot in the standings.
"I feel as though being at Liverpool everybody wants to beat you anyway so it's the same for us. We want to beat anybody we play, they want to beat us. For us, it is the same as it always has been which is to give everything in every single game we play and we know that it will be a tough, tough game against Napoli," Henderson said.
"They are a great side but we've got to concentrate on what we can do and if we perform to the level I know we can then we have a good opportunity to win the game," he added.
The side will not be having Divock Origi for their opening match of Champions League after suffering an ankle injury.
Liverpool takes on Napoli FC in their first match of Champions League later today. (ANI)

