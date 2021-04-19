Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

London [UK], April 19 (ANI): English club Tottenham Hotspur on Monday confirmed the sacking of its manager Jose Mourinho.

"The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," said Tottenham in an official statement.

Ryan Mason will now be taking the charge of the first-team training scheduled for later on Monday and a further update will be provided later.



Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Mourinho had been in charge at Tottenham since November 2019. He had replaced Mauricio Pochettino and his deal was to end at the beginning of the 2023 season.

In his first campaign, Mourinho had taken Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to the sixth spot. Under his tenure, Spurs also gained Europa League qualification.

The sacking of Mourinho comes just one day after the announcement of the European Super League. Lately, Tottenham has also not seen positive results and the side is currently placed in seventh place with 50 points from 32 games.

The side will next take on Southampton on Wednesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

