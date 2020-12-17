Tottenham's goal was clearly offside, says Klopp

Liverpool [UK], December 17 (ANI): After registering a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Son Heung-min's Tottenham equaliser should not have counted despite a VAR review ruling it as a goal.

After defeating Tottenham 2-1, the Reds moved to the top of the Premier League standings with 28 points from 13 matches. In the match against Tottenham, Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino scored goals for hosts Liverpool.

"For me, it is offside [the Spurs goal]. They watch it 20 times, but when I saw it, it is offside. There is nobody to blame, the best way to defend Tottenham is to keep the ball all the time," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Son's goal in the 33rd minute of the match created quite a stir as the Tottenham striker seemed to be offside just before he received the ball. However, a VAR check deemed the goal correct, and the scores were levelled in the 33rd minute. In the end, Firmino struck a goal for the hosts to hand the Reds a 2-1 win.

"A good game against a counterattacking monster, the possession we had we did incredibly well. Yes they have scored a goal, had two chances, apart from that we controlled the game and it is a massively deserved three points and I am happy," said Klopp.

"I am so happy we scored that goal because it felt like 70 per cent of the ball against a top side. Bobby (Firmino), what a header, I am over the moon for him. What a game he played, those movements, he opens up all the other gaps," he added.

Liverpool have their next matches lined up against Crystal Palace (away), West Brom (home), and Newcastle (away) over the Christmas-New Year period in the Premier League.

The Reds are currently three points clear of the second-placed Tottenham in the Premier League standings. (ANI)