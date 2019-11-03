Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold terms 100 appearances for Liverpool a 'proud milestone'

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:30 IST

Liverpool [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his 100th appearance for the club, said that it is a 'proud milestone' for him.
Liverpool registered a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League despite the latter taking a one-goal lead in the first half. Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane came to the rescue and scored one goal each to help Liverpool secure a win.
"It was good to win today and the 100th game obviously is a proud milestone for me personally," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying.
"It's something I've always dreamed of. It's something me and my family are so proud of and I'm happy that we got the three points," he added.
Liverpool, who top the Premier League points table with 31 points, will now compete against Manchester City on November 10. (ANI)

