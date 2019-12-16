Trent Alexander-Arnold terms Jurgen Klopp a 'world-class' manager

Liverpool [UK], Dec 16 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold lauded coach Jurgen Klopp by calling him a 'world-class' manager.

"He has showed he is a world-class manager, if not the best in the world. He has done special things for the club and obviously the fans all love him," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying.

Under the leadership of Klopp, Liverpool are placed at the top of Premier League table with 49 points. In this season's Premier League, the club has not faced even a single defeat so far.

Klopp, who was inducted in the League Managers Association's Hall of Fame last month, extended his contract until 2024 with Liverpool on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold said Klopp's contract extension is a good thing for them.

"We're grateful to have a manager like him and obviously the more years he can spend here, the better it is for the club. So it's really good for us to get a few more years out of him," he said. (ANI)

