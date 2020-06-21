Trent Alexander-Arnold's boots to carry message of 'Black Lives Matter'

Liverpool [UK], June 21 (ANI): Liverpool's star Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sunday said that his boots will be sporting the message of 'Black Lives Matter' during the side's match against Everton later today.

The 'Black Lives Matter' gained momentum after an African-American man named George Floyd passed away in the United States after having a knee pressed on his neck by an officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Taking to Twitter, Arnold released a statement saying: Do your talking on the pitch. I have always loved that sentiment. But now we need to speak up in other ways as well. Tonight my boots will carry the message, Black Lives Matter. It can no longer just be our feet where we express ourselves. We have to use our profile, the platforms we have, and the spotlight that shines on us to say, it's time for meaningful change".

"The system is broken, it's stacked against sections of our society and we all have a responsibility to fix it. Black people are viewed differently. We face discrimination in actions but also in thought. It's more than just violence and abuse. Opportunity in life is restricted if you look a certain way. How can that be in 2020? We are pre-judged on skin colour rather than character and personality. We then have to prove these misconceptions wrong! Why? Why is it my responsibility to correct an ignorant perception," he added.



Arnold said that this can be the moment of change and everyone needs to do their part in order to make the world a better place.

"Sadly - so many in the black community have to face this each and every day. But I also have hope. I hope that the world is awake at this moment. Finally willing to learn. So while we have this opportunity, where people are listening - let's speak, let's educate, let's campaign, and let's promote the message that better education brings change. This is the moment of change. This is the moment to say enough is enough. This is the moment to make sure it stops now. Racism is a fire that is now burnt out," Arnold wrote in his statement.

In another post on Twitter, Arnold said that after today's match against Everton, he would be auctioning off these boots to raise money for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

"After tonight's game I will be auctioning off these boots with all funds raised going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation who are doing incredible work in striving for freedom and equality for all," Arnold tweeted.

In the Premier League, all teams have been sending out a strong message to show solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, all teams have been taking a knee to show their support, while jerseys of all teams have 'Black Lives Matter' written on them.

Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League standings and the side just needs two more wins to secure the title. (ANI)

