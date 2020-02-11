Tuanzebe 'a lot stronger now' and optimistic about comeback

Manchester [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe said that he is 'a lot stronger now' and is optimistic about his comeback as he is progressing well from his injury.

"Yeah, my training has been very good for the last couple of weeks. My physio, John Davin, has helped me a lot with my progression and tried to really optimise the time I have had to recover. It has been going really good, I'm a lot stronger now and soon to be back on the pitch with the lads again," the club's official website quoted Tuanzebe as saying.

Tuanzebe was selected for an important Premier League match against Liverpool back in October but an injury in the warm-up prevented him from playing.

Following that injury, Tuanzebe has largely been absent and recovering from his injury.

Tuanzebe said that his this season has been a bit frustrating but wants to win trophies with Manchester United.

"Yeah, this season has been a bit frustrating. There have been many opportunities that I could have exploited but it wasn't to be. Last season I played a lot of games on loan at Villa and I wanted to replicate that, this season. There are still three competitions left that we can go for. I want to be heavily involved in that, help the side to win trophies and get into those Champions League places," he said. (ANI)

