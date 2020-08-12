Tuchel 'absolutely convinced' that Neymar will deliver 'big performance' against Atalanta

Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 12 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said he is 'absolutely convinced' that Neymar will deliver a big performance against Atalanta.

"I have the impression there's always a lot of pressure on Neymar. You can't imagine the pressure that's on Ney. But he is a lad who likes that, who's used to playing with that pressure," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We're glad he has the possibility of finishing the match with Kylian - they like playing together a lot. He likes the big matches and he likes decisive matches. He's a player you can trust in the big matches. I'm absolutely convinced he will put on a big performance and that he holds the keys for us, he has the mentality for situations like this," he added.

The Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Atalanta will be played on Thursday in Portugal.

With the help of Neymar's stunning first-half goal, PSG had secured a 1-0 win against Saint-Etienne in the final of Coupe de France last month. (ANI)

