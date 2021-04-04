Tuchel confirms yet another hamstring problem for Pulisic

London [UK], April 4 (ANI): Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Christian Pulisic suffered a hamstring problem during the team's home game against West Brom on Saturday in the Premier League.

Chelsea lost against West Brom 2-5 and in the game, Chelsea's Thiago Silva was also shown a red card. Tuchel's side is currently at the fourth spot in the Premier League standings, just two points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

"Christian did a sprint when he came back out for the second half and said that he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued," Tuchel said in quotes published on Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, as reported by Goal.com.



"So we had to make the decision to substitute him right away," he added.

The 22-year-old Pulisic had felt pain in his hamstring at half-time and he pulled up after a brief warm-up ahead of the second half. This led to his substitution for Mason Mount at the halfway point.

This is the fourth muscle injury this season to Pulisic and eighth overall since joining Chelsea in 2019.

Chelsea will next take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, April 10. Before this game, the side would lock horns against Porto in the Champions League quarterfinal clash first-leg on Tuesday. (ANI)

