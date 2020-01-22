Tuchel feels Cavani 'lacking rhythm and confidence'

Leeds [UK], Jan 22 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel feels that Edinson Cavani is lacking 'rhythm and confidence'.

"For now he is on the bench and lacking game time. He is lacking rhythm and confidence," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"[Confidence] is the most important thing, especially for goalscorers, but that's the way it is. In big clubs, there are players with a lot of quality but there is tough competition and it is not easy for him," he added.

Tuchel said if Cavani finds the rhythm back, they will put him back on the field.

"If he is able to find a rhythm again, we will be able to put him on the pitch and someone else on the bench. But he is lacking it, so it is really difficult to only help during one game," Tuchel said.

The manager said he loves this group and want to keep going forward with it.

"I said many times, I love the group, the players, each of them. We don't want to lose a player but sometimes it can happen," he said.

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Stade Reims in Coupe de la Ligue semi-final on Thursday. (ANI)

