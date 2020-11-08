Tuchel happy with PSG's 'character and spirit' after victory against Rennes

Paris [France], November 8 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said he is really happy with the character and spirit of the team following a win over Rennes.

PSG secured a 3-0 win against Rennes in Ligue 1 here on Sunday.

"We worked very hard on pressing high up the pitch early in the match. We did it very well and winning back possession enabled us to score the first two goals. That was a real positive for us tonight," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.



"But we also lost more players to injury after already missing a lot of players, and that's why I'm very happy with the character and spirit of the team because they never stopped fighting," he added.

Angel Di Maria scored twice while Moise Kean netted one goal during the match to guide PSG to a comfortable win.

PSG hold the top spot on the Ligue 1 table with 24 points from 10 games. The team will now take on Monaco on November 21. (ANI)

