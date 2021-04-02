Tuchel hopes Chelsea keep this 'strong run' going until very end of the season

London [UK], April 2 (ANI): Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for March and said he is hoping that his side keeps their "strong run" going until the very end of the season.

Tuchel won the prize for the first time after just his second full month in charge at Stamford Bridge, becoming the second German to win the award following Jurgen Klopp. He was nominated alongside Brighton boss Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I am really happy to have received this award and I believe it is a great achievement for everybody at the club who is involved in putting the team together to play each week," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.



"The award would not be possible if it wasn't for the hard work of all my coaching staff and the wider support team who all push the team in the same direction, to achieve success. Lastly, I want to acknowledge the hard work of the players who have given me their maximum efforts and commitment since I arrived and we hope we can keep this strong run going until the very end of the season," he added.

Chelsea currently holds the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 51 points from 29 games. Manchester City sits at the top of the table having collected 71 points from 30 games.

Chelsea will next play against West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

