Tuchel outlines strategy ahead of PSG's upcoming two games

Paris [France], November 19 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is gearing up to compete against Monaco in the Ligue 1 before taking on RB Leipzig in the Champions League. PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said although he wants his side to win against Monaco, he will also have to manage the players' time on the pitch to be able to field "as fresh as possible" team for the Champions League clash.

"It's a tricky period, very important. We can say that, it's no secret. First, we have a difficult match at Monaco. They have a lot of quality, it's one of the toughest games in France," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.



"At the same time, we know we're in difficulty in our Champions Legaue group, we absolutely want to win against Leipzig, so we want to win tomorrow, but also manage the players' time on the pitch to have a team that's as fresh as possible for Tuesday night. That's clear for us," he added.

Currently, Tuchel's men are placed on the top spot of the Ligue 1 table with 24 points from 10 games. However, in the Champions League, the club has failed to impress as it suffered defeat in two of the three matches it has played so far in the league.

PSG will play against Monaco and RB Leipzig on November 21 and 25 respectively. (ANI)

